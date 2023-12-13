Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Delegation Exploring Agri Tech Cooperation In Gansu, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan delegation exploring agri tech cooperation in Gansu, China

A delegation of government officials and agricultural experts from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Lanzhou, China to local enterprises and held exchange meetings to explore cooperation potentials

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A delegation of government officials and agricultural experts from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Lanzhou, China to local enterprises and held exchange meetings to explore cooperation potentials.

During their visit to Jinkefeng Company, a subsidiary of the Gansu Academy of Mechanical Science, the Pakistani delegation toured the production base and gained comprehensive knowledge about the company's flagship products and their wide applications in agricultural production, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The company also demonstrated the complete operational model of silage harvesting equipment that they plan to showcase and promote in Pakistan, which sparked great interest among the delegation members.

Subsequently, detailed discussions were held on future cooperation models and specific plans, resulting in a series of agreements.

The delegation expressed their anticipation for substantial cooperation with Jinkefeng Company in agricultural equipment, aiming to drive the modernization of agriculture in Pakistan.

"The similarities in geography and weather between Gansu and Gilgit-Baltistan will make the cooperation particularly potential. The adoption of modern farming practices can effectively improve agricultural production," said a delegate member of the GB agriculture department.

"In the future, we will continue to increase our investment in cooperation with Pakistan, enhancing product quality and technological capabilities. Additionally, we will strive to promote the widespread adoption and implementation of silage equipment in Pakistan," said head of Jinkefeng Company.

After the exchange, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer agriculture technology and machinery to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The collaboration seeks to jointly explore new opportunities for the development of silage processing and the livestock industry."

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology Exchange China Agriculture Company Visit Lanzhou From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

5 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

5 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

5 minutes ago
 People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on electi ..

People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on election day: Nawaz

5 minutes ago
 e-Rozgar centre invites applications from youth fo ..

E-Rozgar centre invites applications from youth for freelancing courses

5 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding Nawaz Sharif's ..

IHC issues written order regarding Nawaz Sharif's acquittal

12 minutes ago
'Ease of doing business for family-owned enterpris ..

'Ease of doing business for family-owned enterprises' workshop

26 minutes ago
 PCCC, CABI to embark on joint research on organic ..

PCCC, CABI to embark on joint research on organic cotton, IPM under MoU to be si ..

26 minutes ago
 OICCI takes lead in shaping private sector climate ..

OICCI takes lead in shaping private sector climate action at COP28

6 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank acts as joint Financial Advisor for hi ..

Meezan Bank acts as joint Financial Advisor for historic Ijarah Sukuk issuance f ..

6 minutes ago
 Developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook upgraded t ..

Developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook upgraded to 4.9%

6 minutes ago
 Power suspension on some KP feeders notified

Power suspension on some KP feeders notified

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World