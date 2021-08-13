Gino Strada, founder of Italian NGO Emergency, dead at 73

Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who founded international medical charity Emergency, which provides care to millions of civilians in war zones, has died aged 73, his daughter said Friday

Strada, a towering figure in Italy for his decades of humanitarian work, founded the NGO in 1994 alongside his late wife Teresa. It builds hospitals and provides free medical care in war zones.

"Friends, my dad Gino Strada is no more," tweeted their daughter Cecilia Strada, adding that she could not respond to all the messages of condolences as she was currently on board a migrant rescue boat off the coast of Libya.

"We have just conducted a rescue and saved lives. That's what he and my mum taught me." The president of Emergency, Rossella Miccio, told Italian newswire AGI that Strada's death was a shock to his friends and colleagues, occurring while he was in Normandy on vacation.

Through a system of volunteer surgeons, doctors, nurses and others, Emergency grew to operate in 19 different countries, running 60 hospitals, clinics and first aid posts and treating over 11 million patients, according to the group.

An anti-war campaigner, Strada spearheaded a campaign against antipersonnel landmines in the 1990s that resulted in Italy banning their production and use.

Emergency has operated in such conflict zones as Iraq, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Sudan, Yemen and the Central African Republic.

Last year, when the coronavirus epidemic threatened to overwhelm the fragile health system in Italy's poorest region of Calabria, Emergency set up a Covid-19 ward.

In a statement, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Emergency represented Strada's "moral and professional legacy".

"He spent his life always on the side of the poor, working with professionalism, courage and humanity in the most difficult areas of the world," Draghi said.