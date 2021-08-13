UrduPoint.com

Gino Strada, Founder Of Italian NGO Emergency, Dead At 73

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

Gino Strada, founder of Italian NGO Emergency, dead at 73

Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who founded international medical charity Emergency, which provides care to millions of civilians in war zones, has died aged 73, his daughter said Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who founded international medical charity Emergency, which provides care to millions of civilians in war zones, has died aged 73, his daughter said Friday.

Strada, a towering figure in Italy for his decades of humanitarian work, founded the NGO in 1994 alongside his late wife Teresa. It builds hospitals and provides free medical care in war zones.

"Friends, my dad Gino Strada is no more," tweeted their daughter Cecilia Strada, adding that she could not respond to all the messages of condolences as she was currently on board a migrant rescue boat off the coast of Libya.

"We have just conducted a rescue and saved lives. That's what he and my mum taught me." The president of Emergency, Rossella Miccio, told Italian newswire AGI that Strada's death was a shock to his friends and colleagues, occurring while he was in Normandy on vacation.

Through a system of volunteer surgeons, doctors, nurses and others, Emergency grew to operate in 19 different countries, running 60 hospitals, clinics and first aid posts and treating over 11 million patients, according to the group.

An anti-war campaigner, Strada spearheaded a campaign against antipersonnel landmines in the 1990s that resulted in Italy banning their production and use.

Emergency has operated in such conflict zones as Iraq, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Sudan, Yemen and the Central African Republic.

Last year, when the coronavirus epidemic threatened to overwhelm the fragile health system in Italy's poorest region of Calabria, Emergency set up a Covid-19 ward.

In a statement, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Emergency represented Strada's "moral and professional legacy".

"He spent his life always on the side of the poor, working with professionalism, courage and humanity in the most difficult areas of the world," Draghi said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister World Poor Threatened Yemen Iraq Died Wife Italy Rwanda Sudan Libya Central African Republic Moral All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smu ..

US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smuggling Iranian Oil - Treasury

5 seconds ago
 All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' ..

All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' Ministry to be digitalized: B ..

4 minutes ago
 Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

4 minutes ago
 LAC to organize flag hoisting ceremony on Independ ..

LAC to organize flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Youme-e-Wahadat-e-Ummah day observed

Youme-e-Wahadat-e-Ummah day observed

4 minutes ago
 Pussy Riot Member Given 15-Day Jail Time for Nazi ..

Pussy Riot Member Given 15-Day Jail Time for Nazi Symbol Display

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.