Girl, 9, dies from Ebola in Uganda: health official

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A nine-year-old girl who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a Ugandan health official told AFP on Friday.

"She passed on at around 0800 (0500GMT) this morning," said Dr Yusuf Baseka, health director in Kasese, a district in southwestern Uganda along the border with DR Congo.