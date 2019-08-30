UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl, 9, Dies From Ebola In Uganda: Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:48 PM

Girl, 9, dies from Ebola in Uganda: health official

A nine-year-old girl who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a Ugandan health official told AFP on Friday

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A nine-year-old girl who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a Ugandan health official told AFP on Friday.

"She passed on at around 0800 (0500GMT) this morning," said Dr Yusuf Baseka, health director in Kasese, a district in southwestern Uganda along the border with DR Congo.

Related Topics

Died Kasese Congo Uganda Border From

Recent Stories

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

5 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

5 minutes ago

Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity ..

41 seconds ago

Senators say India committing grave human rights v ..

43 seconds ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

45 seconds ago

Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation fro ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.