Open Menu

Girl Among Two Dead As Israel Strikes Lebanon After Cross-border Rocket Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Girl among two dead as Israel strikes Lebanon after cross-border rocket fire

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Israel conducted deadly strikes on Lebanon Saturday in response to a rocket attack from across the border, as Hezbollah denied responsibility for the launch.

Lebanon's official National news Agency reported one girl among two killed in an Israeli strike on the southern town of Touline, amid the largest escalation of attacks since a November 27 ceasefire.

The Israeli army had said earlier Saturday that three rockets, all of which were intercepted, were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the region for the first time since November.

"Hezbollah denies any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon into the occupied Palestinian territories (Israel)," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, calling Israel's accusations "pretexts for its continued attacks on Lebanon".

The Iran-backed group said that it stands "with the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation on Lebanon".

While Hezbollah has long held sway over areas of Lebanon bordering Israel, other Lebanese and Palestinian groups have also carried out cross-border attacks.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned the country risked being dragged into a "new war" after months of relative calm.

But Israeli defence chiefs said they held the Lebanese government responsible for all hostile fire from its territory regardless of who launched it.

"We cannot allow fire from Lebanon on Galilee communities," Defence Minister Israel Katz said, referring to towns and villages in the north, many of which were evacuated after Hezbollah began firing on Israel in support of Hamas in October 2023.

"The Lebanese government is responsible for attacks from its territory. I have ordered the military to respond accordingly," Katz said.

Armed forces chief Eyal Zamir warned the military would "respond severely".

NNA said Israeli air strikes and shelling had targeted several areas of the south.

One Israeli strike killed two people including a girl in Touline, NNA reported. It had earlier reported Israeli strikes wounded two people in the border village of Kfarkila.

- UN 'alarm' -

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it was "alarmed by the possible escalation of violence" following the morning's rocket fire.

"We strongly urge all parties to avoid jeopardising the progress made, especially when civilian lives and the fragile stability observed in recent months are at risk," it said.

The Lebanese prime minister meanwhile "warned against renewed military operations on the southern border, because of the risks they carry of dragging the country into a new war," his office said.

Hezbollah has long held sway in much of south and east Lebanon, as well as south Beirut, but the group was dealt devastating blows, including the killing of longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah, during its war with Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hezbollah is supposed to pull its forces back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel is supposed to withdraw its forces across the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border but has missed two deadlines to do so and continues to hold five positions it deems "strategic".

Israel has carried out repeated air strikes during the ceasefire that it said targeted Hezbollah military sites that violated the agreement.

The Lebanese army said it had dismantled three makeshift rocket batteries in an area north of the Litani on Saturday.

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

1 hour ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

2 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

3 hours ago
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

3 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

3 hours ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

3 hours ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

3 hours ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World