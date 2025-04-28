Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

A girl who wounded two teachers and a pupil in a "terrifying" Welsh school stabbing was sentenced to more than seven years in custody Monday, as the UK confronts a string of knife attacks by children

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A girl who wounded two teachers and a pupil in a "terrifying" Welsh school stabbing was sentenced to more than seven years in custody Monday, as the UK confronts a string of knife attacks by children.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl attacked teacher Fiona Elias with a multi-tool knife at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in south Wales on April 24 last year.

Security camera footage played at Swansea Crown Court showed how the girl then set upon teacher Liz Hopkin who had intervened to protect her colleague, before going on to stab another girl. All three victims survived.

The attacker, who cannot be named because of her age, was found guilty of attempted murder earlier this year and given a 15-year youth sentence on Monday, with at least half to be served in custody.

Witnesses said the girl shouted that she was going to kill Elias as she lunged at her.

Elias told the court the scars from her injuries were a constant reminder the girl "tried to murder me" and urged her to turn her life around.

Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck and airlifted to hospital, told the girl: "I'm glad that I was there with Fiona and could stop you from killing her."

"I truly believe that I saved you both that day."

Michael Cray of the Crown Prosecution Service, which brings criminal cases in England and Wales, called the stabbing "terrifying".