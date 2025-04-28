Girl Detained For 7 Years For 'terrifying' Welsh School Stabbing
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM
A girl who wounded two teachers and a pupil in a "terrifying" Welsh school stabbing was sentenced to more than seven years in custody Monday, as the UK confronts a string of knife attacks by children
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A girl who wounded two teachers and a pupil in a "terrifying" Welsh school stabbing was sentenced to more than seven years in custody Monday, as the UK confronts a string of knife attacks by children.
The 14-year-old schoolgirl attacked teacher Fiona Elias with a multi-tool knife at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in south Wales on April 24 last year.
Security camera footage played at Swansea Crown Court showed how the girl then set upon teacher Liz Hopkin who had intervened to protect her colleague, before going on to stab another girl. All three victims survived.
The attacker, who cannot be named because of her age, was found guilty of attempted murder earlier this year and given a 15-year youth sentence on Monday, with at least half to be served in custody.
Witnesses said the girl shouted that she was going to kill Elias as she lunged at her.
Elias told the court the scars from her injuries were a constant reminder the girl "tried to murder me" and urged her to turn her life around.
Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck and airlifted to hospital, told the girl: "I'm glad that I was there with Fiona and could stop you from killing her."
"I truly believe that I saved you both that day."
Michael Cray of the Crown Prosecution Service, which brings criminal cases in England and Wales, called the stabbing "terrifying".
Recent Stories
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
Effective Polio surveillance continues
All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..
NPC to host free medical camp on April 29
Goods transporters call off protest following successful negotiations with Sindh ..
Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banni ..
ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections
Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy
More Stories From World
-
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing58 seconds ago
-
Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy28 minutes ago
-
Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal28 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauthorized Hajj attempts, facilitators28 minutes ago
-
Iran minister blames 'negligence' for port blast that killed 6538 minutes ago
-
Amazon set for launch of Starlink-rival satellites52 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 401 hour ago
-
243 gates at Grand Mosque ensure smooth flow, worshipers’ comfort45 minutes ago
-
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi opens Pakistan's pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 20252 hours ago
-
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal4 hours ago