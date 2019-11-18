Girl dies, truck driver missing after French bridge collapse

A 15-year-old girl died and a truck driver was missing after a suspension bridge over a river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, reigniting a debate over infrastructure safety in the wake of last year's disaster in Genoa

A truck and a car plunged into the Tarn river after the bridge between the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Toulouse, gave way.

The bridge collapsed from the suspension cables and crashed into the waters of the Tarn, where only a small portion was left exposed above the river.

The girl was travelling in the car with her mother, who was plucked from the water by bystanders, Toulouse public prosecutor Dominique Alzeari said.

Five people, including two rescue workers and some local people who tried to save the victims, were seriously injured, according to the region's security department.

Over 60 rescue workers, including divers, were searching for the driver of the truck and also checking whether any other vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the accident.

The bonnet of the sunken car could be seen sticking out of the water as helicopters circled overhead.

The authorities had earlier said that a van might also have fallen into the river and that "several" people might be missing. But Alzeari said "that does not appear to be the case." An investigation into the cause of the collapse was under way.

The environment ministry said that recent inspections of the bridge had "shown no security defects".

The council of the local Haute-Garonne area said the bridge, which dated to 1931 and had been renovated in 2003, underwent a "thorough" inspection in 2017 showing "no structural problem".

A visual inspection of the 155-metre (510-foot) structure, some 6.5 metres wide, confirmed that conclusion in 2018, the environment ministry said.