Girl From DR Congo Dies of Ebola in Uganda - Reports

A nine-year-old child from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) died on Friday of the Ebola virus disease in Uganda, media reported, citing a hospital official

The girl and her mother arrived in Uganda on Wednesday, but was identified as a possible Ebola patient and isolated at the border control checking.

According to The Independent, a Ugandan newspaper, the girl's father said that the girl's body may be repatriated with her mother back to the DRC for a funeral or buried on government land in Uganda. The mother is being monitored for symptoms.

The Ugandan authorities reportedly believe that the girl had no contact with any Ugandan.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that over 2,000 people had died from the virus in the DRC since last August, when the latest virus outbreak started, while the number of registered Ebola cases had reached 3,000.

In July, the WHO said that the Ebola outbreak in the DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, which is near where the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The most severe Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa from 2013-2016, resulting in the death of more than 11,000 people.