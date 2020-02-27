Doctors in the Russian city of Voronezh hospitalized a girl with the flu upon her arrival from Italy over suspicions that she had contracted the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the regional government said on Thursday

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Doctors in the Russian city of Voronezh hospitalized a girl with the flu upon her arrival from Italy over suspicions that she had contracted the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the regional government said on Thursday.

Voronezh doctors had earlier hospitalized eight people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus after they had returned from China. However, all of them were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

"On Thursday, February 27, a patient with signs of acute respiratory viral infections who recently returned from Milan was hospitalized as part of the epidemiological alert in Voronezh.

She is in the infectious ward of the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital No. 2," the report said.

In order to determine the type of virus that caused the flu, the patient's samples will be tested. People in contact with the patient will be taken under the epidemiologists' control, the authorities said.

Italy is facing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia. According to the Italian Health Ministry's latest statistics, there have been 400 confirmed cases of the disease and 12 deaths in the country so far. The two centers of the outbreak are the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.