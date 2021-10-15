Girlfriend of Jailed Saakashvili Says Ex-Georgian Leader Feels Bad But Has High Morale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Ukrainian lawmaker Yelyzaveta Yasko, who is in a romantic relationship with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, said on Friday that she had visited the jailed politician for the third time and found him feeling bad but not losing morale.

Indicted in several criminal cases, Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1 after returning to his homeland after eight years of exile. The same day, the politician declared a hunger strike, as he does not agree with the charges brought against him and considers the cases to be politically motivated.

"I have just come out after the visit, and this was the third visit. Unfortunately, his hunger strike is in its third week. Actually, the sixteenth day has begun. He feels bad but is maintaining high morale. Because yesterday the protests, of course, let the Georgian people speak out.

.. He feels weak but is not going to give up," Yasko told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

The lawmaker added that she is worried about Saakashvili's health.

On Thursday, the opposition United National Movement party staged protests in Tbilisi in favor of Saakashvili's release. The party's next rally is planned for October 30, the party chairman, Nika Melia, said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that given Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship and chairmanship of the Ukrainian National Reform Council, he would personally seek the politician's return to Ukraine.

The former president of Georgia was charged with involvement in the murder of a banker, an assault on a member of the Georgian parliament, among other crimes.