Girls' Schools Reopen For Senior Grades In Afghanistan's Herat Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:27 PM

Girls' schools have resumed classes for senior year students in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Girls' schools have resumed classes for senior year students in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, media reported Monday.

Senior female students have not been able to attend school since the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover in mid-August.

"Previously, girl students from grades 1 to 6 were going to school. Now girls from grades 7 to 12 also go to school. Before this decision, 250,000 to 300,000 girls were deprived of education," Mohammad Sabir, head of the provincial teachers' council, was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

The decision was made after a month of discussions between the council, officials from girls' schools and the local Taliban-installed government, TOLO said. The news was reportedly well-received by the local population and teachers.

However, Herat teachers have voiced concern about their financial situation as they have allegedly not received their salaries for more than four months, according to the news.

Over one million students go to school in the province, and half of them are girls, according to data from Herat's education department, TOLO added.

The Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan in early September after a decades-long war, which plunged the country into a prolonged humanitarian, security, and economic crisis, affecting all groups of the population, including the most vulnerable.

The group set up an all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. Now in power, the Taliban aim to impose sharia law in the country, including de facto banning women from education and work.

Respecting women's rights is one of the conditions of international recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

