Girona Champions League Dream Heading Towards Collapse As Liverpool Visit
Girona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Girona host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday knowing the clash offers a chance to lay a glove on a top side before their European dream peters out.
"We have reached a place which was a dream for us, a dream that we must all enjoy," said coach Michel Sanchez ahead of their debut in the competition, but the Catalan minnows have quickly been brought crashing down to earth.
Down in 30th in the group table with four defeats from their opening five games and one win, it has become apparent that elite level European football may be a bridge too far for Girona at present.
With the exception of their narrow opening 1-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain, the three matches remaining for Girona are arguably their hardest.
After six-time winners Liverpool's visit they travel to Italy to face AC Milan and then host Arsenal in their last group match.
Arne Slot's Liverpool top both the English Premier League and Champions League tables and have beaten English champions Manchester City and Spanish champions Real Madrid in recent weeks. The latter was a fifth Champions League triumph from five games.
Last season Girona ran Madrid close in the La Liga title race until the final stages of the season when they fell away.
In what was just their fourth season in the Spanish top flight, Sanchez's side thrilled with their brilliant football and twice beat then title-holders Barcelona.
However, they were twice crushed by Madrid, 3-0 at home and 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, in defeats which showed they were struggling to compete against the cream of the crop, even before severe summer sales set them back.
Girona lost target man Artem Dovbyk, playmaker Aleix Garcia and winger Savinho among other starters, forcing Sanchez to rebuild.
It took time for new arrivals including Bryan Gil, Abel Ruiz, and Donny van de Beek to gel and the team has also suffered greatly with injuries.
Competing on two fronts instead of just in La Liga has stretched resources, with a whole XI of players sidelined a few weeks ago.
- 'Can't let these goals in' -
Girona have found some form in recent weeks, but it seems certain to be too little, too late to save their Champions League campaign.
A run of four matches unbeaten in La Liga was brought to an end by Real Madrid on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 victory.
"We have to be stronger in both areas... we can't let in these goals if we want to compete against these teams," said Sanchez.
"I saw a good attitude but we were a bit soft, with some losses of concentration."
Fans will fill their modest Montilivi stadium for the clash against Liverpool which some will view more as a reward for their achievements last season, rather than as a realistic route to the next round.
Sanchez insisted his team will stay focussed on progressing.
"We are not out of the Champions League, so we will have to keep fighting," said the coach, despite their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Sturm Graz in November.
Part of the City Football Group, Girona certainly benefitted from their connections, infrastructure and resources last season, but reaching the Champions League for the first time in their history was still a remarkable achievement.
Girona reached La Liga for the first time in 2017 and after relegation in 2019, returned to the top flight in 2022.
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and company's visit will leave Girona fans with a night to remember, regardless of whether their team are capable of keeping the most successful English side in the competition at bay.
