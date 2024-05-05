Girona Players Have Made History, Says Coach After Reaching Champions League
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Girona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Girona coach Michel Sanchez hailed his players after the Catalan minnows qualified for next season's Champions League on Saturday, for the first time ever.
The club, in La Liga for only the fourth season in their history, beat Barcelona 4-2 at their tiny Montilivi stadium to secure a top four finish.
"All the praise we give to the Girona players will fall short," Sanchez told reporters.
"They have entered Girona's history books."
Girona have never played European football before but will join the elite next season after a remarkable campaign.
They ran champions Madrid close for the title until February, when their form dipped after defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"(The players) have played a historic season at a level that will be very difficult to equal," continued Sanchez.
"If I were put a name on this film, it would be 'make history'."
The coach said bringing silverware to the club, which returned to La Liga in 2022 after three years in the second division, was his next aim.
"Winning a trophy with Girona is the next step, but it's a challenge that is quite difficult," said the coach.
"We will have a chance with the Champions League," he joked.
"We will have the Copa del Rey and the league. That's the next step for the club to take -- although it remains a dream."
