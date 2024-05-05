Open Menu

Girona Players Have Made History, Says Coach After Reaching Champions League

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Girona players have made history, says coach after reaching Champions League

Girona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Girona coach Michel Sanchez hailed his players after the Catalan minnows qualified for next season's Champions League on Saturday, for the first time ever.

The club, in La Liga for only the fourth season in their history, beat Barcelona 4-2 at their tiny Montilivi stadium to secure a top four finish.

"All the praise we give to the Girona players will fall short," Sanchez told reporters.

"They have entered Girona's history books."

Girona have never played European football before but will join the elite next season after a remarkable campaign.

They ran champions Madrid close for the title until February, when their form dipped after defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"(The players) have played a historic season at a level that will be very difficult to equal," continued Sanchez.

"If I were put a name on this film, it would be 'make history'."

The coach said bringing silverware to the club, which returned to La Liga in 2022 after three years in the second division, was his next aim.

"Winning a trophy with Girona is the next step, but it's a challenge that is quite difficult," said the coach.

"We will have a chance with the Champions League," he joked.

"We will have the Copa del Rey and the league. That's the next step for the club to take -- although it remains a dream."

Related Topics

Football Film And Movies Santiago Barcelona Madrid February All Top Coach

Recent Stories

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

2 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

3 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

3 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

3 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

3 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

3 hours ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

3 hours ago
 Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azm ..

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago

More Stories From World