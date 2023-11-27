Open Menu

Giroud Carrying Milan's Attacking Hopes In Key Dortmund Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Olivier Giroud will carry AC Milan's Champions League hopes on his broad shoulders on Tuesday when the veteran striker lines up against Borussia Dortmund at the San Siro.

Giroud has been the man for the big occasion since signing for Milan just over two years ago and the seven-time European champions will need his magic touch as they face a key Group F clash off-form and struggling with injuries.

The 37-year-old has scored eight times for Milan this season and reignited their hopes of reaching the last 16 with a trademark headed winner over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, his only goal in the competition so far coming when it really mattered.

Giroud wants to prolong his career at Milan, where he has had a hugely successful Indian summer, winning Serie A in 2022 and starring in last season's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

"I would like to stay. My contract expires next summer but I haven't spoken to the club about it," said Giroud in a recent interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

"I want to keep going and I think I've got what it takes to do just that. I can still be useful to the team... coming here has been a blessing for me."

Giroud's importance to Milan couldn't have been clearer on Saturday night when, with the France forward suspended, they struggled to a single-goal win over Fiorentina.

A make-shift forward line led by flop summer signing Luka Jovic barely created a chance against Fiorentina, who were only stopped from snatching a late draw by a miraculous Mike Maignan save in stoppage time.

Missing star winger Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor to injury, Giroud's two-match Serie A suspension meant Jovic tried, and failed to make an impression.

