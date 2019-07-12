UrduPoint.com
Gitanas Nauseda Sworn In As Lithuania's New President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Gitanas Nauseda Sworn In as Lithuania's New President

Lithuania's President-elect Gitanas Nauseda took the oath of office on Friday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Lithuania's President-elect Gitanas Nauseda took the oath of office on Friday.

Nauseda, a former central banker, won Lithuania's presidential runoff on May 26 with 65.86 percent of the vote, defeating opponent Ingrida Simonyte, who gained 32.86 percent of the vote.

"[I swore] to be faithful to the Republic of Lithuania, to protect it, to strengthen independence, to serve the Homeland, democracy and the well-being of the people - it is a solemn pledge that every son and daughter of Lithuania makes," Nauseda said in his inaugural address, as quoted by the presidential press service.

The new president reaffirmed Lithuania's commitment to develop close ties with NATO and other EU member states.

"Our strategic course must continue to be clear and consistent: increasingly stronger Euroatlantic integration, close relations with the European Union and the United States of America. We must develop and expand bilateral relations with the neighboring countries - Poland, Latvia and Estonia - as we work together towards energy independence and protect our interests in the European Union and NATO," Nauseda stressed.

In the inaugural speech he also mentioned five factors of the national well-being: reducing income inequality, increasing budgetary tax revenues from 30 to 35 percent of the GDP, reducing regional exclusion, using EU funds effectively and raising the quality of education.�

