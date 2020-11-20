UrduPoint.com
Giuliani Alleges 'Centralized' Plan Of Mass Voter Fraud Took Place In 2020 US Election

Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Giuliani Alleges 'Centralized' Plan of Mass Voter Fraud Took Place in 2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said during a news conference on Thursday that a centralized plan of mass voter fraud took place in the 2020 US presidential election.

"As we started investigating... what emerged very quickly is there's not a singular voter fraud in one state," Giuliani said. "This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator, prosecutor would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities."

Giuliani said voter fraud took place mostly in big cities controlled by Democrats, such as the city of Philadelphia, and added that US judges will not be happy with the evidence that will be presented in court.

Giuliani also said several Trump campaign lawyers have recently dropped out of court cases because they have been threatened for defending the US president.

The Trump campaign will file new lawsuits in the battleground state of Georgia and possibly in Arizona and Wisconsin as well, Giuliani added.

President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety by Democrats. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states as well as filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they have found no substantial evidence of fraud.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

