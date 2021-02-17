Giuliani Does Not Represent Trump in Legal Matters - Trump Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Donald Trump's long-time lawyer Rudy Giuliani does not represent the former US President any more, Trump's adviser Jason Miller said.

"Simply that there are no pending cases where Mayor Giuliani is representing the President. The Mayor remains an ally and a friend," Miller said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, US Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that he filed a lawsuit against both Trump and Giuliani over their alleged role in the incident at the Capitol on January 6.

"The lawsuit filed today under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, is to hold Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys, & Oath Keepers accountable for the insurrection on Jan 6 at our nation's Capitol," Thompson said via Twitter.

The suit follows last week's impeachment trial at the US Senate, which acquitted Trump of charges of inciting insurrection.