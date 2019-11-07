UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giuliani Hires New Lawyers For Trump Impeachment Probe Over Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:30 AM

Giuliani Hires New Lawyers for Trump Impeachment Probe Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced a new legal team to defend his role in asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden - a mission that places Giuliani at the center of a House of Representatives effort to impeach Trump.

"I am represented and assisted by Robert Costello and the Pierce Bainbridge firm in particular, Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal," Giuliani said in a series of Twitter messages on Wednesday.

Giuliani also defended his role investigating Ukrainian corruption as work done as a personal lawyer to protect Trump against "false charges."

"The evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent," Giuliani said of the House impeachment probe.

"The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges."

House Democrats charge that Trump withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in pressing the nation to investigate Biden's role in halting an investigation of a Ukrainian energy firm that employed Biden's son, Hunter.

Transcripts of closed door testimony released by House investigators this week depict several current and former administration officials describing Giuliani as a back channel running US policy with Ukraine's recently elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the House announced that the first public hearings on the impeachment probe will begin next week.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Russia Twitter Trump Democrats 2016 Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

4 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

4 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.