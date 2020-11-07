Giuliani Says Lawsuits Over Alleged Voter Fraud in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Upcoming

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told reporters on Saturday that the campaign would file lawsuits over alleged voter fraud in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with up to 90 witnesses ready to testify

Multiple news outlets have called the state of Pennsylvania for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after he made significant gains in the state's two largest cities, erasing an early 800,000 vote advantage for Trump. Biden's projected victory in Pennsylvania was enough for US media to call the presidential election for Biden.

"Standing behind me are called witnesses.

They will eventually, soon hopefully, appear in court and give this testimony because we are going to file a Federal lawsuit that will cover [Philadelphia] and Pittsburgh," Giuliani said during a press briefing, in which he called some 300,000 ballots into question in two of Pennsylvania's largest cities.

Giuliani said that the Trump campaign stands ready to call on as many witnesses as needed by federal judges, adding that as many as 90 as witnesses are ready to testify.

Trump said in an earlier statement that his campaign would begin asserting its claim to victory in the presidential election in court on Monday.