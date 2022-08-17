UrduPoint.com

Giuliani Stays Silent On What He Will Tell Grand Jury In Trump Election Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Giuliani Stays Silent on What He Will Tell Grand Jury in Trump Election Probe

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday refused to comment to reporters when he arrived to testify to a grand jury in Atlanta about allegations that Trump sought to discredit and overthrow the 2020 US presidential election result in the state of Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday refused to comment to reporters when he arrived to testify to a grand jury in Atlanta about allegations that Trump sought to discredit and overthrow the 2020 US presidential election result in the state of Georgia.

"We will not talk about this until it's over," Giuliani said. "It's the grand jury and grand juries, as I recall, are secret. I'm not going to comment on the grand jury investigation.

They ask the questions and we'll see."

On Monday, US corporate media reported that Giuliani has been informed that he is the target of a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia.

The report said the criminal investigation is related to the 2020 US presidential election and Giuliani was called to testify on the matter.

Giuliani helped lead Trump's efforts to put under question the results of the 2020 presidential election based on claims of voter and election fraud.

Related Topics

Election Trump Lead Atlanta Georgia Criminals 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi's dengue score touches 100

Rawalpindi's dengue score touches 100

1 minute ago
 German arrested for Hitler salute to Israeli athle ..

German arrested for Hitler salute to Israeli athletes

1 minute ago
 Scholarships distributed among 57 University of Ag ..

Scholarships distributed among 57 University of Agriculture Faisalabad female st ..

1 minute ago
 France braces for violent storms after weeks of dr ..

France braces for violent storms after weeks of drought

1 minute ago
 DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate b ..

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate basis

5 minutes ago
 List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats i ..

List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats issued

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.