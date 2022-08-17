Giuliani Stays Silent on What He Will Tell Grand Jury in Trump Election Probe

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday refused to comment to reporters when he arrived to testify to a grand jury in Atlanta about allegations that Trump sought to discredit and overthrow the 2020 US presidential election result in the state of Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday refused to comment to reporters when he arrived to testify to a grand jury in Atlanta about allegations that Trump sought to discredit and overthrow the 2020 US presidential election result in the state of Georgia.

"We will not talk about this until it's over," Giuliani said. "It's the grand jury and grand juries, as I recall, are secret. I'm not going to comment on the grand jury investigation.

They ask the questions and we'll see."

On Monday, US corporate media reported that Giuliani has been informed that he is the target of a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia.

The report said the criminal investigation is related to the 2020 US presidential election and Giuliani was called to testify on the matter.

Giuliani helped lead Trump's efforts to put under question the results of the 2020 presidential election based on claims of voter and election fraud.