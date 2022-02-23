UrduPoint.com

Giuliani To Cooperate With January 6 House Panel - Reports

Published February 23, 2022

Giuliani to Cooperate With January 6 House Panel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney and a key member of his inner circle, is poised to provide documents and answer the questions of the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot regarding the former president's efforts to return himself to office, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Giuliani previously declined to provide any testimony to the panel, like many other Trump allies, but reportedly may now appear before the committee in a cooperation deal that could be struck within weeks.

Trump's former attorney has expressed his readiness to provide documents and answer questions as well as reveal his contacts with Republican members of Congress who were part of the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to the report.

Giuliani may also share details of Trump's alleged pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, the report said.

At the same time, the former president's attorney agreed to cooperate as long as his appearance before the panel is not pursuant to a subpoena and if he does not have to provide records or discuss his communications with Trump in breach of executive and attorney-client privileges.

The select committee subpoenaed former Trump attorneys Giuliani and Sidney Powell last month to provide information on their roles in the January 6, 2021 events by February 1. In an interview with Newsmax earlier in February, Giuliani claimed the house select committee is "illegal" and does not have the power to subpoena people.

On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

