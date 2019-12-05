Giuliani Visits Ukraine, Hungary Researching TV Series to Debunk Impeachment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani flew to Budapest and Kiev this week to interview ex-Ukrainian prosecutors for a documentary tv series seeking to disprove the impeachment case against his boss, US media reports said on Wednesday.

Giuliani flew to Budapest on Tuesday for talks with with former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and on Wednesday, he visited Kiev and met other previous Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk, the New York Times reported.

Earlier this year, Lutsenko met with Giuliani in New York and discussed the Burisma gas company that had paid former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden to serve as a board member, the report said.

Shokin has claimed that Joe Biden forced Ukrainian authorities to fire him. Kulyk has put together a seven-page dossier accusing Hunter Biden of corruption and has tried to investigate Burisma, the report noted.

Giuliani is a former mayor of New York City and former Republican presidential candidate.