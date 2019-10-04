UrduPoint.com
Giuliani Was Warned Ukrainians Sent Him Unreliable Information On Bidens - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker told the House Intelligence Committee in a private testimony that he warned President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani that he was receiving unreliable information from certain Ukrainian politicians about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, media reported.

Volker told the Intelligence Committee on Thursday he had alerted Giuliani of receiving untrustworthy information from certain Ukrainian politicians, including the country's former top prosecutor, regarding the Bidens' alleged corrupt business dealings during the ex-Vice President Joe Biden's tenure, the Washington Post reported.

The report added that Volker and other State Department officials also warned Ukrainian officials to stay out of US politics in order to avoid allegations of election interference that could potentially have long-term consequences for Ukraine.

Volker resigned last week following a whistleblower complaint that Trump had asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of corruption by the Bidens.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump based on the whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Trump called the move another political witch hunt aiming to reverse the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

