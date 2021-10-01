(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Premier of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday she had decided to tender her resignation after the state anti-corruption watchdog launched an investigation into her links with a former lawmaker.

Earlier in the day, Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced it would probe Berejiklian for potentially breaching public trust relating to her previous relationship with former state lawmaker Daryl Maguire. Berejiklian was notified of the ICAC's plans late on Thursday.

"I cannot predict how long it will take the ICAC to complete this investigation, let alone deliver a report, in circumstances where I was first called to give evidence at a public hearing nearly 12 months ago.

Therefore, it pains me to announce that I have no option but to resign the office of Premier," Berejiklian said in a statement.

Her resignation will take effect as soon as the New South Wales Liberal Party elects a new leader, she added.

Last year, the ICAC launched a probe into Maguire on suspicion that he used his position as a lawmaker to further his business dealings, in particular, selling visas to Chinese citizens. In October 2020, when Berejiklian appeared before the inquiry, she admitted to having been in a close years-long personal relationship with Maguire and called this relationship her personal mistake.