UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glasgow Tailor Gathers Volunteer Army To Make Medical Clothing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:11 PM

Glasgow tailor gathers volunteer army to make medical clothing

Scottish tailor Thomas Rae snips a strip of cloth from what will soon be clothing worn by a nurse, carefully placing the material under a sewing machine for stitching

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Scottish tailor Thomas Rae snips a strip of cloth from what will soon be clothing worn by a nurse, carefully placing the material under a sewing machine for stitching.

Rae, 56, owns a string of tailoring stores across Scotland's industrial capital Glasgow and until six weeks ago his work mainly involved mending trousers, jackets and dresses.

But these days he spends his time working with a small army of volunteers to create the hygienic clothing, known as scrubs, worn by the nurses and doctors on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lockdown had been announced and so I sat in the house and I thought what could I do to help these nurses out or the NHS, the frontline workers," he said, referring to Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS).

"I started making masks and then I started getting emails and messages from nurses that work on the front line asking me would I be interested in making scrubs." Rae posted an appeal on social media for machinists, cutters and people with extra sewing machines to see if he could "set up a small factory" to make scrubs to NHS standards.

His call was answered with a level of enthusiasm he had never encountered before.

- 'Like a family' - Glasgow's local authority was among the first to respond, giving Rae an empty shop to use opposite his dry cleaning and alterations store in a shopping centre in the Easterhouse suburb on the city's eastern edge.

Once the work space was set up, the volunteers started to arrive. Nurses, retired tailors and seamstresses all offered their services to get the project rolling.

One of the first to sign up was former dressmaker Tony McGlynn, 62.

"I retired three years ago," he said. "I answered the call from Tommy because I had machines, I had fabric that was lying back home doing nothing." Donations of cotton cloth -- the material required by the health service -- and food keep on coming as the volunteers put in long days.

Fashion companies across Britain are also helping to fight the coronavirus.

At the end of March, Burberry -- famous around the world for its trench coats -- started using its factories in Yorkshire to manufacture hospital gowns and masks for patients.

Meanwhile, David Nieper, a fashion firm in England's East Midlands region, this week urged other British manufacturers to switch production after receiving its first order to make scrubs for NHS trusts.

The Derbyshire-based company is set to make an initial 5,000 sets of scrubs for a local trust running hospitals.

For Rae, the devastation caused by the pandemic has in some ways been countered by the kindness shown by people.

Related Topics

World Army Social Media Company David Glasgow March Cotton Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

14 minutes ago

Few Russian Students Returned Home From US Amid CO ..

3 minutes ago

Russian President Putin's Approval Rating at 66% - ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks relief proposals f ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses ..

24 minutes ago

China earmarks $10 mln from its ADB fund for COVI ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.