UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glasgow To Remain In Level Three Restrictions Due To High COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due to High COVID-19 Cases

Glasgow will continue to remain under level three restrictions at least another week, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise by about 30% in the last week, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Glasgow will continue to remain under level three restrictions at least another week, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise by about 30% in the last week, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday.

"So the view of the National Incident Management Team is two-fold.

Firstly, that it would be premature to move Glasgow out of level 3 immediately this week while the situation remains so fragile - however, and secondly, if incidence continues to stabilise, and assuming levels of hospitalisation remain reasonably stable, the Incident Management Team has made clear to me that they will support a move to Level 2 from the end of next week. So, this time next week," the minister stated.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 234,312. As of Friday, 3,196,051 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 1,971,006 are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Glasgow From

Recent Stories

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

2 minutes ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

2 minutes ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

13 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

13 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

13 minutes ago

Berlin Silent on Merkel's Participation in October ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.