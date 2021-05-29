Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due to High COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Glasgow will continue to remain under level three restrictions at least another week, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise by about 30% in the last week, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday.

"So the view of the National Incident Management Team is two-fold.

Firstly, that it would be premature to move Glasgow out of level 3 immediately this week while the situation remains so fragile - however, and secondly, if incidence continues to stabilise, and assuming levels of hospitalisation remain reasonably stable, the Incident Management Team has made clear to me that they will support a move to Level 2 from the end of next week. So, this time next week," the minister stated.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 234,312. As of Friday, 3,196,051 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 1,971,006 are fully vaccinated.