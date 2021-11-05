UrduPoint.com

Glasgow To See Several Protests On Weekend As Climate Summit Continues - COP26 Organizers

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Climate Summit Continues - COP26 Organizers

The UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) organizers warned attendees about several environmental protests scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Glasgow, hosting the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) organizers warned attendees about several environmental protests scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Glasgow, hosting the event.

"Friday, 5 November: to coincide with Youth and Public Empowerment Day an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 11.30am and make their way to George Square in Glasgow's city centre. Saturday, 6 November: Global Day of Action for Climate Justice - an estimated 50,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 12.30pm and make their way to Glasgow Green," the message of the organizers read.

Also on Saturday, protests will take place at Glasgow Airport and nine more UK airports, according to the organizers.

On Wednesday, climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion staged a rally in the center of Glasgow, and Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg was reported to be present there as well.

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris George Glasgow United Kingdom November Sunday Event From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region ..

Petrol price in Pakistan at lowest level in region

54 seconds ago
 Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with ..

Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar

8 minutes ago
 Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism ..

Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism row

55 seconds ago
 Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage fact ..

Crackdown on counterfeit drinks, two beverage factories sealed

57 seconds ago
 Govt itself bearing burden of Rs 450 bln deficit t ..

Govt itself bearing burden of Rs 450 bln deficit to control inflation: PM Imran ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police introducing corruption-free syste ..

Islamabad police introducing corruption-free system to facilitate complainers: I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.