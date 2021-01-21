Glastonbury Music Festival in UK Canceled 2nd Year in Row Over COVID Pandemic - Organizers

The Glastonbury festival, which was due to run in June in the southwest of England, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event's organizers said on Thursday

Last year, the 50th-anniversary open-air music festival, which was due to run from June 24-28 and include Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, was canceled over the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over to the 2021 event.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year," the organizers wrote on Twitter.

The Glastonbury festival is one of the largest music events in Europe and has been held since 1970 near the city of Glastonbury. Tens of thousands of people attend every year.