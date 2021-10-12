UrduPoint.com

Glider Crash Kills 2 In Northern Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:32 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) A glider crashed in Japan's northernmost Hokkaido province on Tuesday, killing two people, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The accident occurred about 330 feet from the takeoff site. The pilot and passenger were taken to a hospital unconscious, but medical personnel confirmed their death soon after.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. According to local reports, the weather in the area was both sunny and windless as at the time of the incident.

