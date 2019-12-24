UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glittering Symbol Of Press, Newseum Set To Close Its Doors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:16 PM

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close its doors

Just steps from the US Capitol, the Newseum's gleaming glass-and-steel structure has for over a decade been a shining symbol for the press and free expression

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Just steps from the US Capitol, the Newseum's gleaming glass-and-steel structure has for over a decade been a shining symbol for the press and free expression.

But in a reflection of the woes facing the US media industry -- which is itself struggling financially while also facing repeated attacks from political leaders -- the Newseum will be closing its doors on December 31.

The museum, with exhibits covering the September 11 attacks and the Berlin Wall as well as a daily display of front pages from around the world, announced earlier this year it would sell its building designed by architect James Polshek to Johns Hopkins University for $372.5 million.

The Freedom Forum, a nonprofit group created by USA Today founder Al Neuharth which operates the facility, has pledged to continue its mission of educating the public about the importance of a free press, but has not indicated if it will open a new public exhibit space.

"The future of the Newseum is unclear at this time," said spokeswoman Sonya Gavankar.

"It's going to take us at least six months to de-install the exhibits and move them to our dedicated archive facility. After that process is complete, we're going to start looking at what the future holds for us."The next step could be another museum structure, traveling exhibits or merely an online presence which relates the importance of journalism and a free press.

The first Newseum opened in 1997 in Arlington, Virginia, and in 2008 it moved to a $450 million building with a seven-story atrium on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.

Related Topics

USA World White House Berlin Arlington Virginia September December Media From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

1 minute ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

3 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

3 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

3 minutes ago

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Q ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Test-Fire 6 ICBMs in 2020 - Strategic Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.