Global $49 Trillion Investment Industry Must Do More for Greening of World - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The near $49 trillion global investment industry needs to pour more money into the green economy beyond the sliver of funds it has allocated if the world is to have a chance of mitigating the effects of climate change, the International Monetary Fund said.

"While total assets under management of the funds in the sample amounted to about $49 trillion as of the end of 2020, sustainable funds, including those with a climate-specific label, totaled about $3.6 trillion," the IMF said in the green economy transition chapter of its World Economic Outlook report on Monday. "Funds with a specific climate focus accounted for only $130 billion of that total."

To get to a net-zero emissions environment would require a holistic strategy change by companies and governments as well as investment of as much as $20 trillion over the next two decades, the IMF said.

"These investments would need to be orientated away from the fossil fuel sector and towards renewables as well as towards low-emissions solutions within sectors," the IMF said.

"The global financial sector can play a crucial role in catalyzing private investment and accelerating the transition."

Conservationists and investors also need to properly understand how the funds allocated are used, the IMF said, calling on regulators to prevent financial companies from making misleading claims concerning their environmental credentials.

"Proper regulatory oversight and verification mechanisms are essential to avoid greenwashing," it said, referring to the public deception deployed to create the impression that certain companies were environment-friendly.

Countries and multinational companies across the world are stepping up efforts to achieve a net zero-carbon future by 2050. However, concerns are rife on whether there will be enough support from investors and lenders to finance the transition.