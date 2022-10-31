Global Affairs Canada Announces New Sanctions on 4 Iranian Individuals, 2 Entities

Canada is imposing new sanctions on four Iranian individuals and two entities for alleged involvement in human rights violations and malign foreign activity, Global Affairs Canada announced on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Canada is imposing new sanctions on four Iranian individuals and two entities for alleged involvement in human rights violations and malign foreign activity, Global Affairs Canada announced on Monday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. "Today's sanctions list four individuals and two entities, and includes senior officials and prominent regime supporters."

Canada has reason to believe that the sanctioned individuals and entities engaged in gross and systematic human rights violations either in Iran or in its alleged malign activities abroad, including attacks on other states, the statement said.

Three of the individuals directly participated in the systematic persecution of Iran's Baha'i religious minority, the statement added.

The sanctioned individuals include Tehran police commander Hossein Rahimi and Deputy Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian, according to the statement.

The sanctions come in response to anti-government protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Iranian officials contend Amini died of a heart attack, while demonstrators say she was beaten by the so-called Morality Police.

"The Iranian people, including women and youths, are risking their lives because they have endured for far too long a regime that has repressed and violated their humanity... Canada will continue to support the Iranian people as they courageously demand a better future," Joly said in the statement.

As of today, Canada has sanctioned 93 Iranian individuals and 179 entities, the statement said.