Global agri-tech company devotes to optimize China-Pak agriculture coop model: 2024 CISCE

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Plump rice grains, full-bodied peppers, fragrant sesames... an endless stream of visitors were full of praise for the dazzling array of agricultural products at the ongoing 2024 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

"From high-quality seeds, premium agricultural inputs to the Agriculture Value Chain (AVC) comprehensive business, Syngenta Group is committed to building a win-win framework between China and Pakistan, not only helping local farmers open up new sales channels as well as increase their income, but also enriching Chinese consumers' dining tables, and making China's oilseed and cash crop import sources more diverse," a staff at Syngenta Group China, told China Economic Net.

"By supplying inputs and production services to growers, bartering with entities in core producing areas in exchange for key agricultural products, while linking China's agricultural product market demand and opening up the global upstream and downstream chains, the AVC model has brought practical benefits to farmers in Pakistan."

Sesame cultivation in Pakistan has tripled in the past five years. As most Pakistan sesame is for export, with more than 1/3 goes to China, AVC aims to link the quality sesame from Pakistani growers served by Syngenta with international value chain partners especially in China.

In May 2023, APAC's first Centrigo Flagship Center of Syngenta launched in Okara, Punjab, serving more than 500 farmers across over 10,000 acres of farming on potato, corn, rice, vegetables and sesame. All of them get top-quality agronomy inputs including seeds, fertilizer, crop protection, and services such as drones spraying and farm mechanization.

"I have 20 acres of sesame. By using drones to spray insecticides provided by Centrigo, my yields increased by 10 percent. Owe to the improved quality of exported sesame, I received a price 30 percent higher than the average market price." Mian Bashir Ahmad, one of Centrigo growers, said.

Other than the steadily advancing sesame project, Pakistani chillies have also emerged as an agricultural product favored by Chinese consumers.

"Syngenta is exploring collaborations with Chinese companies for potential chili contract farming in Pakistan. The initiative aims to develop varieties suited to Chinese tastes, with the goal of enhancing agricultural supply and value chain resilience." the staff introduced, pointing to the Pakistani dried chilis on the booth.

"During this process, we are devoted to boost the interests of local farmers and promote the upgrading of the global agricultural supply chain."

APP/asg