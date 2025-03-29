Open Menu

Global Aid Effort Begins For Myanmar Quake Relief

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,000 people in war-torn Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and caused widespread damage.

Here is what we know about relief efforts:

- China -

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing's emergency management ministry said.

A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, CCTV reported.

The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

- United States -

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar after it was hit by the quake.

"It's terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country."

- India -

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

"We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

- South Korea -

South Korea's foreign ministry said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.

"The Korean government hopes that this support will help save lives and alleviate suffering in the affected areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Seoul said it could send additional assistance if the situation worsened.

- WHO -

The World Health Organization said it was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies following the quake and had triggered its emergency management response.

The global health body was coordinating its earthquake response from its Geneva headquarters "because we see this as a huge event" with "clearly a very, very big threat to life and health", spokesperson Margaret Harris told a media briefing.

- Iran -

Iran's foreign ministry sent Tehran's condolences to the people and governments of Myanmar and Thailand on Saturday and said it would be prepared to help with humanitarian efforts.

"Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei... announced our country's readiness to assist in the relief and rescue process," it said.

- Malaysia -

Malaysia's foreign ministry said it would also send a team to Myanmar.

The deployment would consist of one commander and 49 rescue personnel "to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief operations".

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, of which Myanmar and Thailand are members, "stands ready to assist" both countries.

- Indonesia -

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto sent condolences to Myanmar and Thailand, and offered to help.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries during this difficult time," he wrote on X late Friday.

"Indonesia stands ready to provide all necessary support for recovery efforts in the affected areas."

