Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,000 people in war-torn Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and caused widespread damage.

Here is what we know about relief efforts:

- China -

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing's emergency management ministry said.

A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan province arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, CCTV reported.

The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

- Hong Kong -

Hong Kong dispatched a 51-person team to Myanmar on Saturday, along with two search and rescue dogs and nine tonnes of equipment, including life detectors, the government said.

- India -

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday, and more are on the way.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

A further four aircraft were being sent with personnel and equipment, including a field hospital, as well as two navy ships, officials said.

- WHO -

The World Health Organization said it was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies and had triggered its emergency management response.

The global health body was coordinating its earthquake response from its Geneva headquarters "because we see this as a huge event" with "clearly a very, very big threat to life and health", spokesperson Margaret Harris told a media briefing.

- United States -

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar, describing the quake as "terrible".

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping.

We've already spoken with the country," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

- EU -

The European Union said it was providing 2.5 million Euros ($2.7 million) in initial emergency aid and assessing the needs on the ground in order to mobilise further assistance from the bloc.

"The EU stands in solidarity with people in Myanmar and the broader region enduring the aftermath of this powerful earthquake. As in previous disasters, the EU stands ready to help those most in need," said EU crisis management commissioner Hadja Lahbib.

- Malaysia -

Malaysia's foreign ministry said it would also send a team to Myanmar.

The deployment would consist of one commander and 49 rescue personnel "to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief operations".

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said the regional bloc ASEAN, of which Myanmar and Thailand are members, "stands ready to assist" both countries.

- Philippines -

The Philippines said Saturday it is sending a team of 114 people, including medics, firefighters and members of the armed forces.

"We are mobilising resources to provide assistance as quickly as possible", defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement.

The tentative deployment date for the team is set for Tuesday.

- South Korea -

South Korea's foreign ministry said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.

"The Korean government hopes that this support will help save lives and alleviate suffering in the affected areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Seoul said it could send additional assistance if the situation worsened.

- New Zealand -

New Zealand said it would give NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross for the emergency response.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

