Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people in war-torn Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and caused widespread damage.

Here is what we know about relief efforts:

- China -

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing's emergency management ministry said.

A separate rescue team arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, state media said.

The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

- Hong Kong -

A 51-person team from Hong Kong has arrived in Myanmar, the financial hub's government said Sunday. The city also sent two search and rescue dogs and nine tonnes of equipment, including life detectors.

The city has earmarked HK$30 million ($3.8 million) for emergency relief support to Myanmar, it said in a statement.

- India -

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday, with more on the way.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

Four more aircraft were being sent with personnel and equipment, including a field hospital, as well as two navy ships, officials said.

- WHO -

The World Health Organization is mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies and had triggered its emergency management response.

The global health body was coordinating its earthquake response from its Geneva headquarters "because we see this as a huge event" with "clearly a very, very big threat to life and health", spokesperson Margaret Harris told a media briefing.

- United Nations -

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA is mobilising emergency response efforts, alongside its partner organisations.

"A severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers," OCHA said in a statement Saturday.

- United States -

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar, describing the quake as "terrible".

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country," Trump told reporters.

- EU -

The European Union said it was providing 2.5 million Euros ($2.7 million) in initial emergency aid and assessing the needs on the ground in order to mobilise further assistance.

- Britain -

Britain pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid, with development minister Jennifer Chapman saying UK-funded local partners were already mobilising on the ground.

"This UK funding will increase support in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake and geared towards food and water supplies, medicine, and shelter," the foreign office said.

- Ireland -

Ireland announced it would contribute an initial six million euros in aid, with half going to Red Cross organisations and the other half to UN agencies.

- Malaysia -

Malaysia's foreign ministry said it would send a team to Myanmar consisting of one commander and 49 rescue personnel "to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief operations".

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said the regional bloc ASEAN, of which Myanmar and Thailand are members, "stands ready to assist" both countries.

- Philippines -

The Philippines said Saturday it is sending a team of 114 people, including medics, firefighters and members of the armed forces. The team's tentative deployment date is Tuesday.

- Vietnam -

Vietnam said Sunday it would send 79 rescuers to help search and recovery efforts.

The Public Security Ministry said it will send a team of police officers and medics, a ministry-run newspaper reported. All were to be deployed on Sunday.

- South Korea -

South Korea said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.

"The Korean government hopes that this support will help save lives and alleviate suffering in the affected areas," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

- New Zealand -

New Zealand said it would give NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross for the emergency response.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.