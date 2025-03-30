Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people in war-torn Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and caused widespread damage.

Here is what we know about relief efforts:

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing said.

A separate rescue team arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, state media said.

The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

A 51-person team from Hong Kong has arrived in Myanmar, the financial hub's government said Sunday. The city also sent two search and rescue dogs and equipment, including life detectors.

The city has earmarked HK$30 million ($3.8 million) for emergency relief support to Myanmar, it said in a statement.

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday, with more on the way.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets and food parcels.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

Four more aircraft were being sent with personnel and equipment, as well as two navy ships, officials said.

The World Health Organization has mobilised its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies and triggered its emergency management response.

The local Myanmar Red Cross Society has mobilised trained volunteers to provide help, launching search and rescue efforts, administering first aid, distributing emergency relief items and deploying mobile health teams.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal Sunday for more than $100 million to help 100,000 people with life-saving relief.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA is mobilising emergency response efforts, alongside its partner organisations.

"A severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers," OCHA said in a statement Saturday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar, describing the quake as "terrible".

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country," Trump told reporters.

The European Union said it was providing 2.5 million Euros ($2.7 million) in initial emergency aid and assessing the needs on the ground in order to mobilise further assistance.

Britain pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian aid, with development minister Jennifer Chapman saying UK-funded local partners were already mobilising on the ground.

Ireland announced it would contribute an initial six million euros in aid, with half going to Red Cross organisations and the other half to UN agencies.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said it would send a team to Myanmar consisting of one commander and 49 rescue personnel "to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief operations".

Indonesia said Sunday it will send a search and rescue team, medical team and logistical aid to Myanmar starting Monday.

The Indonesian military will send a hospital ship, three Hercules aircraft and four helicopters to assist emergency response, local media reported military spokesman Kristomei Sianturi as saying.

The Philippines said Saturday it is sending a team of 114 people, including medics, firefighters and members of the armed forces. The team's tentative deployment date is Tuesday.

Vietnam said Sunday it would send 80 rescuers to help search and recovery efforts.

The Public Security Ministry said it will send a team of police officers and medics, a ministry-run newspaper reported. All were to be deployed on Sunday.

South Korea said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.

New Zealand said it would give NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross for the emergency response.