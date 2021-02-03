Global Air Cargo Demand Falls by 10.6% in 2020, Biggest Drop Since 1990 - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Global air cargo demand fell by a record 10.6 percent last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the steepest plunge on record since 2990, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"Global demand in 2020, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs*), was 10.6% below 2019 levels (-11.8% for international operations)," IATA said in a press release. "This was the largest drop in year-on-year demand since IATA started to monitor cargo performance in 1990, outpacing the 6% fall in global trade in goods."

The association also noted that global capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers decreased by 23.3% last year compared to 2019, more than double the contraction in demand.

The IATA went on to say that economic conditions are improving as the 2021 year has started.

"The new export orders component of the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is in growth territory in both developed and emerging markets. And global industrial production has also recovered," it said.

IATA said in January that global demand for passenger flights has decreased by 70.3 percent this past November, compared to November 2019, due to the coronavirus-related measures implemented by countries.

The association added that the global demand for air freight shrunk by 6.6 percent this November, compared to the previous year's figures.