Global Air Cargo Markets Show Continued Decline In 2023 - IATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Global Air Cargo Markets Show Continued Decline in 2023 - IATA

The global air cargo industry continues to face a decline in demand, which began more than a year ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The global air cargo industry continues to face a decline in demand, which began more than a year ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"The IATA released data for March 2023 global air cargo markets showing a continued decline against the previous year's demand performance. This trend began in March 2022," the statement said.

Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), fell 7.7% compared to March 2022, and lost 8.1% for international operations, it added.

"At this point, it is unclear if this is a potentially modest start of an improvement trend or the upside of market volatility. Irrespective of this, March performance slipped back into negative territory compared to pre-COVID levels (-8.1%)," the IATA said.

Companies operating in the air cargo industry have to pay close attention to different factors, which could impact their activity, including tightening global financial conditions, weakening global trade, and decrease in the entire global trade, it added.

IATA's Director General Willie Walsh pointed out that airlines are getting help in managing the volatility. "Looking ahead, with inflation reducing in G7 countries policy makers are expected to ease economic cooling measures, and that would stimulate demand," he said.

North American carriers faced the most significant decrease in cargo volumes - 9.4% -among all regions, IATA's data showed. European companies lost 7.8% in March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. However, their performance has improved compared to February, when losses amounted to almost 16%, it added.

