Global Air Passenger Demand Down Over 90% in May - Trade Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Global air passenger demand in May fell by by more than 90 percent compared to the same month in 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"Passenger demand in May (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs), dropped 91.3% compared to May 2019. This was a mild uptick from the 94% annual decline recorded in April 2020. The improvement was driven by recovery in some domestic markets, most notably China," the trade association said in a statement.

International traffic, the release added, remained "virtually stopped" in May amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases which has created "tremendous uncertainty" for the struggling industry.

"We are only at the very beginning of a long and difficult recovery," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release.

China's carriers posted a 49.9 percent year-on-year decline in traffic in May, significantly improved from the 64.6 percent. However, the improvement has been more recently interrupted by flight cancellations to and from Beijing amid an increase in the number of new infections in the city, according to the release.

In the United States, domestic traffic was down 89.5 percent in May, an improvement over the 95.6 percent decline in April, the release said. But A COVID-19 rebound in some US states, including California, Texas and Florida, has forced officials to slow and in some cases reverse recent moves to re-open businesses shuttered due to the pandemic.