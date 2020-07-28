Global Air Traffic Won't Return To Pre-crisis Level Before 2024: IATA
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :World air traffic will not return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.
Uncertainty about the timing of border reopenings is the main factor weighing on international traffic, IATA's finance chief Brian Pearce told a news conference.