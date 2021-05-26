UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Air Travel To Recoup 52% Of Pre-Pandemic Traffic In 2021 - IATA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:24 PM

Global Air Travel to Recoup 52% of Pre-Pandemic Traffic in 2021 - IATA

The global air travel industry is expected to recover 52 percent of the pre-pandemic traffic this year as flights open up in most parts of the world in the coming months, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The global air travel industry is expected to recover 52 percent of the pre-pandemic traffic this year as flights open up in most parts of the world in the coming months, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Wednesday.

By next year, the recovery level is expected to be as high as 88 percent, while in 2023, it should surpass 2019 levels by as much as 105 percent, the global air travel body said in a statement.

"The rapidly growing vaccinated population and advancements in testing will return the freedom to fly in the months ahead," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in the statement. "And when that happens, people are going to want to travel."

Walsh cited as an example the recent 100-percentage point spike in bookings from the UK to Portugal after the UK's "Green List" was announced in early May.

IATA said the projected recovery in passenger numbers was also slightly stronger than the initial rebound in demand measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), which was estimated to grow by an annual average of 3 percent between 2019 and 2039. This was owing to the expected strength of domestic markets like China with its large passenger numbers and shorter distances, it said.

Consumers have also accumulated savings in the lockdowns, in some countries exceeding 10 percent of gross domestic product, and were now eager to spend some of that money on travel.

"The immediate challenge is to reopen borders, eliminate quarantine measures and digitally manage vaccination/testing certificates," Walsh said. "At the same time, we must assure the world that aviation's long-term growth prospects are supported with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Both challenges require governments and industry to work in partnership. Aviation is ready. But I don't see governments moving fast enough."

The travel and tourism sector was a major contributor to GDP and the livelihood of those who depended on it was at stake as the industry emerged from its deepest and gravest crisis triggered by the COVID-19, IATA said.

"This should be a clarion call to governments to get ready," Walsh said. "To avoid greater long-term economic and social damage, restart must not be delayed. Governments can facilitate a safe restart with policies that enable restriction-free travel for vaccinated people, and testing alternatives for those unable to be vaccinated. Governments must also be ready with processes to digitally manage the vaccine or test certificates ensuring that a safe restart is also efficient."

IATA said global travel was not expected to slow down in a major way until 2030, when it is expected that weaker demographics and the assumption of limited market liberalization will begin to take their toll.

IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic.

Related Topics

World China Traffic Same United Kingdom Portugal Money May 2019 Market National University From Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Open to Hosting Tesla Vehicle Factory - Ind ..

11 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 26 May 2021

13 seconds ago

GCU introduces ranking system for academic departm ..

15 seconds ago

Cow calf rescued from 35 feet deep nullah in Abbot ..

17 seconds ago

PaRRSA completes construction work on 57 flood-aff ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Sindh, Balochistan health co ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.