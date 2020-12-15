Global Airline Group Seeks COVID-19 Vaccinations for Employees as 'Essential Workers'

Transportation workers, especially airline employees, need to move higher on the priority list for coronavirus vaccinations due to their role in shipping supplies of the preventive inoculations throughout the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Transportation workers, especially airline employees, need to move higher on the priority list for coronavirus vaccinations due to their role in shipping supplies of the preventive inoculations throughout the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are not asking for aviation workers to be on top of the list, but we need governments to ensure that transportation workers are considered as essential when vaccine roll-out plans are developed," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release.

Initial vaccine roll out plans in the United States and other nations focus on high-risk healthcare workers, such as those treating patients infected with the coronavirus, followed by elderly residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The IATA estimates that the equivalent of 8,000 Bowing 747 freighter aircraft will be needed to distribute hundreds of millions of vaccine doses worldwide.

By vaccinating airline and other transportation workers, authorities can ensure a functioning logistics chain, de Juniac said.