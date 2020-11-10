Global Airline Group Seeks Governments' Aid to Protect Jobs of Nearly 5Mln Workers

(@FahadShabbir)

Global airlines need additional subsidies from host governments, as well as pre-departure coronavirus testing instead of border restrictions to protect 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Global airlines need additional subsidies from host governments, as well as pre-departure coronavirus testing instead of border restrictions to protect 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Tuesday.

"Estimates from the Air Transport Action Group suggest some 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs are at risk as a result of air travel demand falling more than 75 percent," the release said. "The impact of COVID-19 related border restrictions and quarantine measures has effectively closed down the aviation industry, grounding planes and leaving infrastructure and aircraft manufacturing capacity idle."

The release called on nations to safely re-open borders by implementing a globally harmonized system of pre-departure testing of passengers and crew for coronavirus infections, as well as additional support from governments to survive the pandemic.

"The global aviation industry is in a state of prolonged crisis. By the end of the year, almost 80 percent of wage replacement schemes will run out, without urgent intervention from governments we will witness the biggest jobs crisis the industry has ever seen," International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) General Secretary Stephen Cotton said in the release.

The ITF represents nearly 700 transportation worker trade unions while the IATA includes 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic, according to the release.