UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Airline Group Seeks Governments' Aid To Protect Jobs Of Nearly 5Mln Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:16 PM

Global Airline Group Seeks Governments' Aid to Protect Jobs of Nearly 5Mln Workers

Global airlines need additional subsidies from host governments, as well as pre-departure coronavirus testing instead of border restrictions to protect 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Global airlines need additional subsidies from host governments, as well as pre-departure coronavirus testing instead of border restrictions to protect 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Tuesday.

"Estimates from the Air Transport Action Group suggest some 4.8 million aviation workers' jobs are at risk as a result of air travel demand falling more than 75 percent," the release said. "The impact of COVID-19 related border restrictions and quarantine measures has effectively closed down the aviation industry, grounding planes and leaving infrastructure and aircraft manufacturing capacity idle."

The release called on nations to safely re-open borders by implementing a globally harmonized system of pre-departure testing of passengers and crew for coronavirus infections, as well as additional support from governments to survive the pandemic.

"The global aviation industry is in a state of prolonged crisis. By the end of the year, almost 80 percent of wage replacement schemes will run out, without urgent intervention from governments we will witness the biggest jobs crisis the industry has ever seen," International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) General Secretary Stephen Cotton said in the release.

The ITF represents nearly 700 transportation worker trade unions while the IATA includes 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic, according to the release.

Related Topics

Traffic Border Cotton From Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court hears attack on Obamacare as Covid-1 ..

25 seconds ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

27 seconds ago

Court issues perpetual arrest warrants for Nawaz S ..

28 seconds ago

15 shops, two plazas sealed over violations of SOP ..

33 minutes ago

Wall Street pauses after vaccine euphoria, Dow up ..

33 minutes ago

EU states, MEPs agree bloc's long-term budget

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.