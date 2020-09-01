Global Airline Group Urges Nations to Reopen Borders as July Air Travel Plunges 92%

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Nations need to aid the global airline industry by easing novel coronavirus-related border closings amid a 91.1 percent drop in international air travel in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"IATA's call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines continue to annihilate travel demand. This was evident in a disappointing 'peak (Northern Hemisphere) summer travel season' that saw minimal improvements compared to the May-June period, as four in five potential travelers stayed home," the release said.

International air passenger traffic in July fell 91.9 percent from July 2019 levels while total passenger traffic, which includes domestic flights, was down 79.

8 percent, the release said.

"Too many governments are fighting a global pandemic in isolation with a view that closing borders is the only solution. It's time for governments to work together to implement measures that will enable economic and social life to resume, while controlling the spread of the virus," IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release.

Mitigation measures such as physical distancing and facemask use are adequate to enable a safe re-start of aviation without resorting to measures adopted by many nations - especially requirements that arriving passengers quarantine for 14 days, the release said.

The release also recommended additional government aid for the industry as earlier relief programs begin to expire.