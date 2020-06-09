Global Airline Industry Set to Lose $84Bln in 2020 Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak - IATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The global airline industry is predicted to lose $84 billion in 2020 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Air Transport Agency (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses. In total that's a loss of $84.3 billion. It means that ” based on an estimate of 2.2 billion passengers this year ” airlines will lose $37.54 per passenger," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in the press release.

According to IATA, the industry's revenues are predicted to fall by 50 percent from $838 billion in 2019 to $419 billion.

As a result of these predicted losses, de Juniac called on governments to continue to provide financial support.

"That's why government financial relief was and remains crucial as airlines burn through cash," de Juniac stated.

The industry is also predicted to lose a further $15.8 billion in 2021, although revenues are expected to rise to nearly $600 billion, provided that there is not a second wave of COVID-19 that could bring further financial turmoil.

Several governments have provided emergency cash grants to airlines amid the ongoing health crisis that has left the majority of passenger planes grounded. In May, the German government agreed a $9.8 billion rescue package with flag carrier Lufthansa.