Global Airline Passenger Traffic Drops in January, Down 72% From Jan 2019 - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Passenger loads went from bad to worse from December to January, with planes carrying 72 percent fewer people than in January 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Total demand in January 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 72.0% compared to January 2019. That was worse than the 69.

7% year-over-year decline recorded in December 2020," IATA said in a press release.

The decline comes amid the emergence of new coronavirus variants that are prompting some governments to increase travel restrictions, even as vaccine programs expand, IATA said.

The uncertainty around how long these restrictions will last also appears to be impacting plans for future travel, IATA added.

For example, forward bookings in January for the upcoming summer travel season were 78 percent below levels in January 2019, according to IATA.