Global Airline Trade Group Expands Travel Pass With COVID-19 Testing Network

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) An airline travel app will expand to include COVID-19 test results from Unilabs, the leading European diagnostic services provider, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"The agreement will make Unilabs one of the first major lab groups to be integrated into IATA's Travel Pass app.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test is required by many governments as a condition of entry, and the app makes the process seamless, secure, and easy," IATA said in a press release.

The IATA Travel Pass provides information on national entry requirements, directs travelers to trusted labs, and allows passengers to receive and manage digital certificates for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, the release said.

The Travel Pass app allows travelers to document vaccine and test history with authorities at national borders and in airports, according to the release.

