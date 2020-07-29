Global Airline Traffic Seen Unlikely to Hit Pre-COVID-19 Levels for 3 Years - Trade Group

An updated forecast for the world's airlines predicts that the industry will take longer than expected to fully recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, with passenger traffic not expected to reach 2019 levels for more than four years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) An updated forecast for the world's airlines predicts that the industry will take longer than expected to fully recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, with passenger traffic not expected to reach 2019 levels for more than four years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Global passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected," the release said.

June 2020 passenger traffic foreshadowed the slower-than-expected recovery. Traffic, measures in RPK, fell 86.5 percent compared to the year-ago period - a small improvement from the 91 percent contraction reported in May, the release said.

The marginal rebound was driven primarily by an uptick in domestic markets, particularly in China, the release said.

Although developed nations outside of the United States, particularly in Europe and Asia, have been largely successful in containing the novel coronavirus, progress is challenged by renewed outbreaks in many of those nations, the release also said.

IATA's revised baseline forecast is for global enplanements to fall 55 percent in 2020 from 2019, compared with the April forecast of a 46 percent decline. Passenger numbers are expected to rise 62 percent 2021 off the depressed 2020 base, but still will be down almost 30 percent, according to the release.