UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Airline Traffic Seen Unlikely To Hit Pre-COVID-19 Levels For 3 Years - Trade Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:39 AM

Global Airline Traffic Seen Unlikely to Hit Pre-COVID-19 Levels for 3 Years - Trade Group

An updated forecast for the world's airlines predicts that the industry will take longer than expected to fully recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, with passenger traffic not expected to reach 2019 levels for more than four years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) An updated forecast for the world's airlines predicts that the industry will take longer than expected to fully recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, with passenger traffic not expected to reach 2019 levels for more than four years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Global passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected," the release said.

June 2020 passenger traffic foreshadowed the slower-than-expected recovery. Traffic, measures in RPK, fell 86.5 percent compared to the year-ago period - a small improvement from the 91 percent contraction reported in May, the release said.

The marginal rebound was driven primarily by an uptick in domestic markets, particularly in China, the release said.

Although developed nations outside of the United States, particularly in Europe and Asia, have been largely successful in containing the novel coronavirus, progress is challenged by renewed outbreaks in many of those nations, the release also said.

IATA's revised baseline forecast is for global enplanements to fall 55 percent in 2020 from 2019, compared with the April forecast of a 46 percent decline. Passenger numbers are expected to rise 62 percent 2021 off the depressed 2020 base, but still will be down almost 30 percent, according to the release.

Related Topics

World Europe China Traffic Progress United States April May 2019 2020 Market From Industry Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

25 minutes ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.