WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Fading recovery prospects for air travel this winter threatens global airlines with a severe cash crunch and further downsizing, unless governments step in to help the industry survive the novel coronavirus pandemic intact, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Tuesday.

"Historically, cash generated during the peak summer season helps to support airlines through the leaner winter months," IATA Director Alexandre de Juniac said in the release. "And with no timetable for governments to reopen borders without travel-killing quarantines, we cannot rely on a year-end holiday season bounce to provide a bit of extra cash to tide us over until the spring."

Existing aid valued at $160 billion is beginning to run out and airlines have already cut costs 50 percent and burned through $51 billion in cash with revenues down nearly 80 percent, the release said.

With the crisis "deeper and longer than any of us could have imagined," IATA predicted airlines will burn through an additional $77 billion in the second half of 2020 and a further $60-70 billion in 2021.

Without additional government aid, IATA said fallout from industry downsizing could threaten 46 million jobs and global economic losses of $1.8 trillion as the measures to contain the pandemic unleashes an "unforgiving cycle" of further downsizings.

The IATA predicted that airlines would not achieve a positive cash flow until 2022 at the earliest, depending on the course of the pandemic.