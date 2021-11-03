Global Airlines Report Moderate Rebound in Passenger Loads in September - Trade Group

UrduPoint.com

Global demand for air travel in September, while down 53.4 percent from pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, nevertheless represented a modest improvement from August's 56 percent decline, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Global demand for air travel in September, while down 53.4 percent from pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, nevertheless represented a modest improvement from August's 56 percent decline, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"September's performance is a positive development but recovery in international traffic remains stalled amid continuing border closures and quarantine mandates. The recent US policy change to reopen travel from 33 markets for fully vaccinated foreigners from 8 November is a welcome, if long overdue, development. Along with recent re-openings in other key markets like Australia, Argentina, Thailand, and Singapore this should give a boost to the large-scale restoration of the freedom to travel," IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said in a press release explaining the latest survey.

Domestic air travel was down 24.3% compared to September 2019, a significant improvement from August 2021, when traffic was down 32.6% versus pre-pandemic levels, with the recovery in domestic markets aided by China's decision to lift some travel curbs, the release said.

All domestic markets showed improvement with the exception of Japan and Russia, although the Russian market remained in solid growth territory compared to 2019, the release added.

International passenger demand in September was 69.2 percent below September 2019, fractionally worse than the 68.7 percent decline recorded in August, according to the release.

